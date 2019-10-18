Officials from Amazon are visiting Southwest Virginia to meet with state leaders.
The California-based global online retailer broke ground this summer on HQ2, its new second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Crystal City, after announcing last November that Virginia won out over a host of other locations.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the governor would participate in a Monday roundtable discussion “with officials from Amazon’s second headquarters.”
That is to occur Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Oxbow Center of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in St. Paul.
Earlier this week, Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said state and regional officials will host representatives of a “big visitor” but didn’t disclose who.
“Sunday and Monday we have a big visitor coming to Southwest Virginia,” Pillion said in an interview with the Bristol Herald Courier. “One that we’ve already recruited to the commonwealth and one we feel we have a good chance of getting some jobs down here.”
Pillion is running for the 40th District state Senate seat.
“We voted to help get them to the commonwealth with some incentives, and we feel we have a great opportunity to get some of the workload that can be done in Southwest Virginia rather than Northern Virginia. Without saying who it is, I’m sure you can guess,” Pillion said. “We look forward to this visit this weekend. The governor is coming down. We’re meeting with these executives of this company, and we’re excited about it. It has great promise.”
As part of securing the commitment, Virginia agreed to provide Amazon with incentives totaling $550 million and invest $195 million to improve infrastructure based on 25,000 jobs with an average salary of $150,000 plus benefits over 12 years, according to details on the state’s website. If Amazon creates more than 37,850 jobs, it would receive an additional $200 million in incentives. The state also agreed to invest $1.1 billion in training and education.
In exchange, Amazon has agreed to the hiring levels and to invest a minimum of $2.5 billion.
Virginia Tech subsequently announced its plans for a 1 million-square-foot innovation campus in Alexandria.
