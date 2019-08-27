An increased police presence is expected at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday following an alleged threat on social media.
However, school leaders do not believe students are in danger and the Bristol Virginia Police Department is speaking with the student who allegedly made the threat, according to a Tuesday morning statement from Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools.
No other specific information was released about the threat.
Before issuing an update to say police were speaking with the student who allegedly made the threat, Perrigan said the schools received a third-party report Monday night of a potential threat to Virginia High posted by a student on social media and that police were investigating the report.