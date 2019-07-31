BRISTOL, Tenn. — The postponed Alabama concert at Bristol Motor Speedway has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 6.
The band, which is in the middle of its 50th anniversary tour, was scheduled to appear at the new Thunder Valley Amphitheatre on July 27. Alabama was the first named band to perform at the new venue, which is located at the Bristol Dragway.
Speedway and band officials announced last week that Alabama was unable to perform due to health concerns. Additional stops in Georgia and Canada were also postponed.
“We’re thrilled that Alabama will be here in Bristol under the lights on Friday, Sept. 6 to entertain the fans of this region,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager. “We all have had Randy Owen in our thoughts as he continues to recover from some health issues. We’re glad we were able to work together to find an alternative date and add a few additional seats for this show. We are all looking forward to a great night of music and seeing Alabama put on an amazing show.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the show, according to a BMS news release issued Wednesday.
Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. and all previously purchased parking passes will be accepted, the release adds. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery.
A Food City-sponsored fireworks display will follow the concert.
Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date and purchased their tickets through the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre or Ticketmaster may contact their point of purchase for a refund by Monday, Aug. 12.
Additional seats are being made available, BMS said. To purchase tickets, call 423-BRISTOL or visit www.thundervalleymusic.com.