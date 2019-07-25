BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alabama, the legendary country music act, is postponing its performance Saturday at the new Thunder Valley Amphitheatre at Bristol Dragway.
The band informed the new music venue in Bristol that they will be unable to perform due to ongoing health issues for lead singer Randy Owen. The band also postponed shows last weekend in Canada.
A show in Columbus, Georgia, is also postponed this weekend, according to Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.
“Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he cannot perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines,” Conway said in a written statement on Thursday evening. “We apologize for any inconvenience for those that have tickets to these shows, but wish to reassure fans that Alabama is trying to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.”
All tickets purchased through the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre and Ticketmaster will be honored on the rescheduled date, said Bristol Motor Speedway, which operates the dragway and amphitheater. If the ticketholder is unable to attend on the rescheduled night, they may contact their point of purchase for a refund, BMS added.
“We were anticipating an incredible night of music under the lights, but we can’t argue with doctor’s orders, so we wish Randy Owen a speedy recovery,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. “Thank you to all of those who made the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre’s inaugural concert a sellout. While this is disappointing, we remain committed to bringing great entertainment to this region.”
Alabama’s concert was to be the inaugural event for the new amphitheatre. The band previously performed at the speedway in the 1980s. BMS announced earlier this month that the concert, which also was to feature John Michael Montgomery, was sold out.
The Bristol stop was part of the band’s 50th anniversary reunion.
Caldwell previously said there would be other performances this year at the amphitheater but said they are currently only in talks with potential artists.