When a jet carrying retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed in Elizabethton on Thursday, at least four people called 911 for help.
On Friday, Carter County 911 officials released recordings of the calls and emergency communications through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The first call came at 3:38 p.m. Thursday.
“Carter County 911, what’s your emergency?” a dispatcher asked a caller. “At Elizabethton airport, I’ve got an airplane run off the runway. I need you to roll everything you can.”
The caller, Elizabethton Airport Manager Dan Cogan, told the dispatcher the plane was on fire and provided the state Route 91 address where the crash occurred.
“Is anybody in there?” the dispatcher asked about occupants of the plane.
Cogan told the dispatcher there were at least two pilots and a passenger.
During emergency communications, a dispatcher can be heard informing authorities about the jet crash and that there were a minimum of three on board.
“OK, maybe further assistance?” an officer asked.
The dispatcher responded, “Uh, yes, anybody.”
One caller, Ashley Vance, said, “There’s an airplane that just wrecked over here by the Elizabethton airport. It just crashed right across the street from the BP right in the highway. There’s fire everywhere.”
“Is the pilot out?” the dispatcher asked.
“No. No. He’s not. Nobody’s moving,” Vance said.
Vance told the dispatcher that she stopped and parked.
“There’s somebody getting out,” she said. “They’re trying to get out now. ... Yeah, OK, a little girl, there’s a girl, there’s one, there’s a baby. One, two, three, there’s a dog. OK, one, two, three, four, five — five people and a dog.”
The dispatcher then asked the woman about the size of the plane.
“It’s a fairly decent size,” Vance said.
Once firefighters arrived, the call ended.
“A plane just crashed right beside the, uh, highway from the airport,” another caller said in a recording.
“Yes sir, we have people headed that way,” the dispatcher responded.
Another caller, Jimmy Byington, told the dispatcher that the plane went down into the four-lane highway in front of the airport and was on fire.
“Yeah, it actually came out, it came out of the air field through the fence, and it is on fire in the middle of the four lane right now,” the caller said.
He said he didn’t know whether there were any injuries because the crash just occurred.
“There’s an Elizabethton cop that just pulled up on scene with his blue lights on so I don’t, there’s fire all over the place,” the caller said. “It crashed through the fence and everything, so. Y’all may need to send a bunch of stuff down here.”
After informing the dispatcher his name, Byington said, “I think the plane might be fixing to explode.”
Byington told the dispatcher that people were running around the airplane and the police officer was informing people to “get away from it because it’s making popping noises and stuff.”
Four full-time dispatchers worked the center Thursday when the 911 calls were made and an additional dispatcher was called in later Thursday evening, according to a 911 official.