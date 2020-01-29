BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia’s Industrial Development Authority should be the funding entity for a proposed elementary school because the proposed funding model is unprecedented in Virginia, according to the city’s financial advisers.
Davenport & Associates, the city’s Richmond-based advisory group, issued that opinion in a Jan. 14 memorandum to City Manager Randy Eads and members of City Council. It was issued at Eads’ request after City Council voted 3-2 in December to allow the School Board to proceed with plans toward constructing a $20 million elementary school on city-owned property adjacent to the current Van Pelt Elementary.
Currently, the city — which has almost reached its debt limit — doesn’t have the capacity to borrow general obligation bonds, the traditional means of funding construction projects. School officials have proposed an alternative funding plan.
The School Board secured a commitment from J.A. Street & Associates to construct the building at its cost and then allow the city and school system to pay for the building through a long-term lease — a method prescribed under the Virginia Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act of 2002.
The act allows public bodies to partner with private entities to bring private sector expertise to bear on public projects and encourage innovative approaches to financing construction and renovation, according to the Virginia Department of General Services.
Davenport challenges the legality of that arrangement.
“There is no existing legal precedent for the School Board to independently incur debt or undertake a lease financing for the construction of a new school that involves real property as contemplated by the PPEA proposal without going through a conduit such as the IDA,” according to the Davenport memorandum.
“Therefore, using the IDA as a conduit is necessary to issue a financing for the proposed new school construction project under Commonwealth of Virginia law. Moreover, in order to make a financing marketable to investors, some form of moral obligation from the city and collateral in the new school will be necessary,” the document states.
A “moral obligation” does not count against the city’s debt limit but is “factored into the overall debt/liability and credit profile of the city by the rating agencies,” according to the memo.
The IDA can only borrow money if the city agrees to provide a funding stream as it did with tax revenues from the first phase of The Falls commercial center, Eads said.
“Davenport is looking out for our best interest and how can the city borrow money for the least cost,” Eads said. “If you go through the IDA, and the city would agree to a moral obligation, the borrowing costs would presumably be less than if there wasn’t a moral obligation attached.”
The city’s credit rating last year was upgraded to A3 by Moody’s Investment Services and A by Standard & Poor’s. Both are considered “solid investment grade ratings,” according to Davenport & Company.
School officials have consistently said they intend to meet the annual debt payment — estimated at about $1.2 million per year for 30 years — from savings realized by closing three older, less efficient buildings, reduced staffing and reallocating some funds.
“When City Council approved the comprehensive agreement, they instructed Mr. Eads to look at better financing plans,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “The School Board has a plan. Our plan is not a moral obligation; it does not require an appropriation resolution from the city. If you work through the IDA, it does require a moral obligation, but it provides a better interest rate. … I’m OK either way.”
A 2018 email from Davenport’s David Rose, Roland Kooch and R.T. Taylor said this exact PPEA model hasn’t previously been applied in Virginia.
“Based on our discussions with the rating agencies, both agencies indicated that, to the best of their knowledge, the proposed financing structure has not been done at this level or scale for school investment in Virginia,” Davenport officials wrote.
They concluded the city must take a role in the financing for the project to receive an investment grade ranking and make it appealing to the market. However, multiple analyses showed using the IDA is expected to add more than $1 million to the project’s total cost.
“It is crucial that any future obligations such as the proposed school construction project have a funding source other than simply relying on increased funding from the city’s general fund,” according to the memo. “To that end, the School Board will need to annually provide for the debt service so as not to increase the burden on the city’s general fund.”
To that end, Davenport recommends the City Council, city staff, Davenport and the bond counsel be “involved directly in obtaining the financing with the IDA, thus ensuring full transparency and the best possible cost of funds is obtained.”
