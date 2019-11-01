BRISTOL, Va. — Improvements continue at one city Bristol, Virginia elementary school and began this week at another.
The steel framework of a new security vestibule — the city’s first — is in place at Van Pelt Elementary and awaiting the bulletproof glass and doors that complete it. A few miles away, school division workers are performing the first restroom upgrades at Highland View Elementary to bring those facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Similar work is scheduled to occur at all of the city’s elementary schools. City Council previously approved $200,000 toward those projects, but the lone submitted bid was $466,000. At that point, council members agreed to fund two additional school maintenance positions to allow the division to perform much of that work.
“Van Pelt did receive a [state] safety grant for $83,000 for a safety vestibule there,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “The other three elementary schools were not eligible for the safety grant because there is a potential they will be closed within the next five years — which is a criteria of the grant.”
School officials are currently reviewing a series of options to close either two or three of the city’s older elementary schools and build a new school, either near the center of the city or adjacent to Van Pelt in the area of Interstate 81’s Exit 7.
The state grant also requires that a contractor perform the installation, Perrigan said. School maintenance workers spent much of the summer relocating the Van Pelt office from the center of the building to the main entrance as part of improving safety and restricting access.
“The glass doors are on order so, because it was part of the safety grant, the metal and the glass work has to be performed by the contractor,” Principal Jared Rader said. “We’ve heard so many positives from parents already recognizing it’s better to not have the office in the center of the building.”
Once the vestibule is complete, a visitor has to identify themselves on camera and be buzzed into the vestibule, where school staff can further identify the individual before allowing access into any other part of the building.
Rader said he also placed his new office along the front of the school so he could have a clear view of everyone who approaches the main entrance.
Plans for the secure vestibule at Highland View have been sent out to vendors and that installation is expected to begin around Dec. 1, school maintenance, transportation and facilities Director Bill Buckles said.
“The welded steel work is farmed out,” Buckles said. “We’ll do the ADA, we’ll get the [frame] made up and we’ll come in and do the installation of the welded steel and the glass comes in after that … it’s a four- to six-week lead time on [bulletproof] glass because it has to be cut to the exact measurements of the steel frame.”
Each school will also receive new cameras, badge readers and interlocks to further improve security.
Meanwhile, the restroom upgrades for one fully accessible boys’ and girls’ restroom began this week.
“The demo work has begun in the boys’ restroom, and once we finish we’ll go down and start on the girls’ restroom,” Buckles said. “There are two boys’ and two girls’ restrooms here, so we’re real careful in shutting them down.”
Once restroom updates are completed at Highland View — likely by mid-November — similar work is expected to begin at another school.
The division has also been approved for a $65,000 Community Development Block Grant to repair the elevator at Stonewall Jackson, but those funds haven’t yet come through, Perrigan said.
