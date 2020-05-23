BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia’s record response to absentee voting last Tuesday could foreshadow November’s presidential election which will be the first offering “no excuse” absentee voting.
Voting absentee in the state presently requires a reason — health issues, being out of town on Election Day, being a college student in another community or other valid reason.
Starting with the Nov. 3 general election, all Virginia voters can participate in “no excuse” absentee voting, where they simply request an absentee ballot and vote in advance of the election — either by mail or in person, thanks to recently passed legislation. It strips out all the statutory reasons. The original bills were introduced by Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, chair of the House Democratic Caucus and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and approved along generally party lines.
Absentee voting was widespread in the just completed May 19 local elections. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local election officials spent two months actively promoting absentee voting, even adding COVID-19 as a reason. Statewide, more than 90,000 absentee ballots were requested in the more than 100 city and town elections and nearly 69,000 people voted absentee, according to the state Department of Elections website.
In Bristol Virginia, 1,158 of 1,831 voters — 63.2% — used an absentee ballot. That election featured a 16.5% turnout, or roughly a third typical city turnout for a presidential election. This year, in addition to the presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races, city voters are expected to be voting on a casino referendum.
“It was a good exercise because in November I expect we will have many more absentee ballots than what we had with this [May] election,” Bristol Virginia General Registrar Penny Limburg said.
Nearly 40 other states including Tennessee currently offer an early voting option.
“No excuse” absentee voting allows registered voters to cast ballots anytime during a 45-day period before the Nov. 3 general election. Absentee voting begins Sept. 19.
“Forty-five days has always been the marker when absentee voting began but, in the past, you always needed an excuse. The fact you had to have an excuse kept your absentee votes much lower. You had to be ill or traveling out of town or a student or something along that line. They did not change the date,” she said. “You can early vote, without an excuse, either by mail or in person.”
Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election.
Limburg said her goal is to be ready for the November election by the end of August because a number of steps will have to occur in early September before voting can begin.
City election workers were able to process nearly 1,100 absentee ballots within 15 minutes after polls closed, in part because they pre-processed each ballot — which did not involve viewing the actual ballot — in the days before the election.
“We made the decision to pre-process,” Limburg said. “We started putting that in place and I started collecting data on how long does it take to pre-process one straightforward absentee ballot to determine how many we can do in an hour. Altogether we had 10 hours of pre-processing. Then they were able to get it down to a manageable level where they could finish the rest of them.”
Absentee voting for May was complicated by City Hall being closed in the weeks prior to the election, due to public health concerns, forcing voters to either mail in absentee ballots or submit them at the drive-thru window.
Limburg said she plans to conduct early absentee voting for November at City Hall and not operate a satellite site, unless in the City Council chambers.
“There are a lot of security measures once it moves outside your office space. There is another level that you have to be able to guarantee,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.