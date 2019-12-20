ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Town Council issued a notice Friday that three or more of its members may be present at U.S. District Court proceedings later this month involving a pair of lawsuits filed against the town earlier this year.
Proceedings are scheduled for the afternoon of Dec. 30, according to the town’s news release.
Former Town Manager Greg Kelly filed a federal lawsuit against the town in August claiming there was a hostile work environment and that his rights were violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He served in his position from September 2006 through May 2018.
Later in August, former Abingdon Attorney Deborah Coffey Icenhour also filed a federal suit alleging defamation for statements made by Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson in 2017 and discrimination by the town. Icenhour worked as an assistant town attorney starting in October 2007 before becoming town attorney in January 2009. She served in that role for nearly a decade before leaving in July 2018. She was also the town’s Freedom of Information officer.
Patterson has denied any wrongdoing.
The cases are listed as Icenhour vs. The Town of Abingdon, et al and Kelly vs. Town of Abingdon. The Dec. 30 proceedings are expected to start at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
The town issued a notification because any gathering of three or more members of the five-member Abingdon Town Council constitutes a quorum.
