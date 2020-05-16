ABINGDON, Va. — How to build and fund the long-awaited Abingdon Sports Complex remains a top issue in town as Tuesday’s election draws near.
In this election, five candidates are vying for two seats on the Abingdon Town Council.
The Herald Courier asked each to weigh in on what’s now needed to move forward on the complex, especially now that town officials say an extra $2 million should be borrowed — even while the town grapples with declining meals and lodging tax revenue and, in turn, has laid off more than 70 town employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
» James R. “Scabbo” Anderson, 67, is seeking a first term.
“I think we’re lagging,” Anderson said. “The complex should have been completed, and the $2 million should be allocated towards that. I think the money’s there, and I would follow through ASAP right through this day.”
Spending the extra money on the ballfields would allow the town to have “the ability to hold stuff — travel teams with revenue coming in for the town,” Anderson said. “And not only that but it would create revenue for the town and the hotels.”
» Roman Blevins, 22, is running for a first term.
Blevins supports borrowing the $2 million for the sports complex. “It’s going to have to be done,” he said. “If we don’t borrow this $2 million and finish it, it’s just going to keep dragging on. If we have to do full commitment, we have to do a full commitment — and finish it.”
Construction on the project “is slow,” Blevins said. “It’s taking forever to get this thing done.”
» Wayne Craig, 79, is seeking a second term.
“Of course, the sports complex is an issue — how we deal with that,” Craig said. “And a lot of people don’t realize this, but there are risks either way with the $2 million additional money that we need for the sports complex.”
Spending the extra $2 million is needed, Craig said.
“If we don’t do the sports complex correctly, then that’s a big loss to the town,” Craig said. “I see the risk of not completing the sports complex correctly is bigger than issuing the $2 million bond. Without the extra $2 million, we cannot build all of the ballfields. We need all of the fields to attract tournaments so people will come to Abingdon.”
» Cindy Patterson, 54, is seeking a second term.
“What I feel about the ballfield is this: I believe that we should finish it,” Patterson said. “I’m for getting the ballfield done.”
But, Patterson said, “I just don’t think we need to spend $2 million at this time. ... Tourism dollars are not coming in like it was. ... I wouldn’t want to jump out and borrow extra money right now. I just don’t know what the future holds.”
» Amanda Pillion, 45, is running for a first term.
“We are at all the sporting events all the time, and I see the need for a usable sports complex that will drive tourism and visitors and bolster our economy,” Pillion said.
“I’m frustrated that five years down that road, that project is not in place yet,” Pillion said.
In terms of reopening the economy amid the coronavirus, Pillion said, “I think it’s important to keep tourism moving in our area. People are going to want to travel close to home, and we need to capitalize on that with our regional visitors.”
