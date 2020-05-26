Several of the town of Abingdon’s offices and facilities reopened to the public on Tuesday, according to an update on the town website.

Buildings like Abingdon’s town hall had previously closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall is now open, but people can still pay sewer bills and taxes via an online payment system, over the phone, through the mail or at a drop box at the front of town hall.

The drop box outside the town hall’s first floor can be used for services like submitting business licenses and building permits.

Public parks and playground facilities are open, but pavilions with picnic tables remain closed, according to the town.

A number of other buildings are also still closed to the public.

Tourism offices on Cummings Street are closed, but can be reached by phone and email, the update states.

The Muster Grounds and Coomes Recreation Center are also closed until further notice.

