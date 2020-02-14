ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon police are looking for two men accused of shoplifting from the Food City on Cook Street earlier this week.
The incident took place on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Authorities are seeking help identifying the men in photos released from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or Washington County, Virginia Dispatch at 276-676-6277.
