Suspects in Food City shoplifting, February 14, 2020

Abingdon authorities are trying to identify the men in the photos above. 

 Courtesy Abingdon Police Department

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon police are looking for two men accused of shoplifting from the Food City on Cook Street earlier this week.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Authorities are seeking help identifying the men in photos released from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or Washington County, Virginia Dispatch at 276-676-6277.

