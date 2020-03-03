An Abingdon man died in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County early this morning, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

At around 12:29 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo traveling north on I-81 took the Exit 13 off-ramp and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overturning several times, the release states.

The driver - who VSP identifies as Eric. D. Counts, 45, of Abingdon - was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected into the interstate’s northbound travel lane, according to VSP. Counts died at the scene.

Authorities said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

