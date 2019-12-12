Christopher John Tiller, December 12, 2019

Christopher John Tiller, 43, of Abingdon, is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Abingdon facility.

ABINGDON, Va. — A man faces charges for resisting arrest and felony probation violations after authorities arrested him early this morning following an hours-long standoff that started in Abingdon Wednesday evening.

Christopher John Tiller, 43, of Abingdon, is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Abingdon facility, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiller is charged with resisting arrest, a felony probation violation out of Washington County and two felony probation violations out of Smyth County, the release states.

Authorities attempted to arrest Tiller for a probation violation Wednesday. Police tracked him to a house on Railroad Street in Abingdon and used multiple rounds of tear gas to flush him out of the residence.

Tiller exited the front door of the house and surrendered to police around 3 a.m. this morning, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said.

