A police pursuit in Washington County led to a “soft lockdown” at Abingdon High School on Friday morning. The lockdown remains ongoing as of 11:30 a.m.
“Abingdon High School was placed on soft lockdown due to a pursuit by Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, that was in the area,” Tenille Montgomery, community relations coordinator for the Abingdon Police Department, wrote in an email.
The school also announced the lockdown on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately return a request for information about the pursuit. The high school principal and the Washington County Public Schools superintendent also did not immediately return voicemails seeking comment on the situation.
