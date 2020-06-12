ABINGDON, Va. — The town of Abingdon’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks have been canceled for next month, according to a news release issued Friday.

The town announced a a number of other cancelations, including the Virginia Highlands Festival in July, Plumb Alley Day in August and Buskerfest, Call to Arms and Block Party on Main Street, which were scheduled for September.  

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancelation of several large events throughout the region, including other Independence Day festivities and the Appalachian Fair.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

