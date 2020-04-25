BRISTOL, Va. — A simple yes or no vote will decide whether city voters approve a casino opening at the Bristol Mall.
Newly enacted legislation allows Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond to conduct public referendums to allow one casino to operate in each city. All except Richmond are to occur in conjunction with the Nov. 3 presidential election and Richmond city leaders have the option of voting then or at some point in the future.
Senate Bill 36 and House Bill 4 require the question be worded, “Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in [name of city and location] as may be approved by the Virginia Lottery Board? Yes. No.”
Neither residents of Bristol, Tennessee nor the adjoining counties can vote.
The casino referendum votes will be counted along with votes for president, one U.S. Senate seat, one U.S. House of Representatives seat and two Virginia state constitutional amendments, according to city General Registrar Penny Limburg, who will administer the election.
“I think turnout will bump up substantially even though with a presidential election we normally see about a 60% to 65% turnout normally. I believe turnout will be higher,” Limburg said.
The city has more than 11,100 registered voters, and registrations typically rise in the months before a presidential election, Limburg said. The registration deadline is Oct. 13.
“The thing that could affect turnout is we may see a shift with ‘early no excuse absentee’ voting passed. I expect to see many voters taking advantage of that and voting before Election Day. In data studies of other states, we’re seeing turnout of 40% to 60% will choose to vote early,” Limburg said.
Tennessee and North Carolina conduct early voting, and both typically see about half the total votes cast early.
Election security
The security of elections has been a question on the national stage for several years. Limburg said the city and state are taking additional steps to ensure security is tighter than ever.
“We’ve always had security measures in place. There are a lot of checks and balances, chain of custody when it comes to ballots, equipment, election materials; these things have been in place. New security measures have added another level to just about everything we do, especially when it comes to anything we do online,” she said.
None of the city’s voting machines are connected to the internet. Neither are the poll books used at all city polling places, but the internet is used to get information and data.
“Almost everything we do is directly by telephone,” Limburg said. “They [poll workers] get the results from the precinct, they run the tape from the [voting] machine, the chief judge calls me on the telephone and reads off the results. I go directly to the [Virginia] Department of Elections website and input those numbers into the statewide system — which is a very secure line. We also have our checks here where the Electoral Board the next day goes over all the results and certify everything.”
