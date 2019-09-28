Local vape shop owners fear new regulations will endanger business

“Light up the switchboard at the White House!”
That’s the message from some Bristol vape shops to customers as the federal government considers stricter regulations on electronic cigarettes.
The businesses launched political advocacy efforts this month urging customers to contact the White House and oppose a so-called “flavor ban.”
Rocky Top Vapor in Bristol, Tennessee, was just one of several local retailers to post signs about the issue on countertops and near cash registers.
A similar notice at Vapor 42 in Bristol, Virginia, encouraged shoppers to “tweet directly” to President Donald Trump.
Parkway Vapor in Bristol, Tennessee, even started offering raffle tickets for prizes to customers who post on social media in protest of the proposed changes.
The recent efforts come amid national headlines over vaping-related respiratory illnesses, 13 reported deaths and a looming ban on flavored e-cigarette products.
Local vape shop owners and employees fear new regulations will endanger their businesses.
“A flavor ban decimates and destroys this industry,” said Dave Nelson, owner of Rocky Top Vapor, a chain of vape shops in the Tri-Cities.
On a recent afternoon, his Bristol location employees passed out flyers to customers, encouraging them to share their concerns with federal officials and “Keep the phones ringing!”
The “flavor ban” refers to a plan announced by the Trump administration earlier this month to prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarette products — with an exception for tobacco flavors — to try to curb their appeal to young people. The liquid nicotine vaporized in an e-cigarette device often comes in fruit and dessert-themed flavors.
Overshadowing these efforts are hundreds of cases of severe lung illnesses reported around the country, which health officials say are tied to vaping. But the vape industry says its products are being unfairly targeted for issues arising from illicit black market products.
Shops also argue that a sweeping ban will spark a new public health crisis of ex-smokers returning to traditional tobacco cigarettes after many of them turned to vaping as a form of smoking cessation.
“It’s a crazy time right now to be a vaper, a vape industry worker,” said Bobby Harbuck, an assistant manager at Vapor 42.
Members of the vape industry sympathize with the concerns over youth vaping and the recent illnesses, but they also claim regulators are conflating separate issues involving nicotine products and illegal substances.
At the same time, local health officials say the public would be wise to avoid all vaping products until more is known about the potential health effects.
Concerns over health impacts
Stores acknowledged the gravity of the recent epidemic — which has reportedly sickened 805 people and claimed 13 lives across the country — but they claim the devices and e-liquids sold at their stores aren’t associated with the illness. Many patients who have developed respiratory issues admitted to using e-cigarette products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a psychoactive component of marijuana.
“It is just a completely different ballpark,” Harbuck said about illicit THC products.
Employees in local vape stores pointed to statements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advising consumers to avoid vaping products containing THC. At Rocky Top, printed copies of an FDA statement from early September were available for customers to review.
However, some patients have also reported only vaping nicotine without the THC and the FDA has stated, “No one substance has been identified in all of the samples tested.”
And the leading federal agencies offered somewhat different advice over recent weeks — although the FDA advised consumers to avoid THC products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went a step further to recommend consumers avoid e-cigarette products entirely until more is known about the respiratory issues.
In an update Friday afternoon, the CDC said the latest data “suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.” This was based on an analysis of 514 patients’ cases, in which about 77% reported using THC-containing products or products with both THC and nicotine.
The agency still cautioned that “the specific chemical exposure(s) causing lung injuries associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping, remains unknown at this time.”
“We still don’t know what is the ultimate cause,” said Andrew May, the regional medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
May said two of the confirmed cases of the illness came out of Sullivan County.
He recommends that people who don’t vape shouldn’t start and that people who do should stop, particularly in light of the recent epidemic and limited information about e-cigarettes’ possible long-term effects.
“If we don’t know the answer … it’s best to avoid it all together. That is the safe and prudent recommendation you can make until you do the science and figure out what’s really going on,” May said.
In Virginia, no cases of the illness have been reported in the Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol, according to Karen Shelton, the health district’s director. However, she said the Southwest region of the state — extending from Roanoke to Lee County — reported one confirmed and one probable case thus far.
E-cigarettes are often promoted as a smoking cessation product to help with quitting traditional tobacco products, but claims over whether e-cigarettes should be recommended as a “safer” alternative are coming into question.
Critics point to young people who have never smoked turning to the products and developing nicotine addictions.
The vapor from e-cigarettes can also contain substances linked to lung disease, heart disease and cancer, according to a statement from the American Cancer Society, which has said it is closely monitoring research on the effects of these products and recommends that adult smokers attempt to quit all substances that contain nicotine, including vaping devices.
“Adults who vape and are not ready or able to quit should only use unaltered e-cigarette products, should not purchase vaping products from an unknown source, and should not add anything to the devices,” Richard C. Wender, the chief cancer control officer of ACS, said in a statement on the organization’s website earlier this month.
Shelton said the “original hope” of e-cigarettes — helping smokers quit using tobacco products and reducing their use of nicotine — has not played out as intended.
“The products were made colorful and attractive, especially to youth, and now many people vape that would never have considered smoking cigarettes. Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances there is — once you start, it is very hard to stop,” she wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
But some former smokers say vaping and non-tobacco flavors were crucial to helping them quit cigarettes.
Dwayne Duffield, 44, of Meadowview, Virginia, said he smoked 2 1/2 packs of cigarettes a day before he started vaping. He prefers the taste of flavors like peanut butter over tobacco and doesn’t want to go back to smoking.
If Virginia was to enact a state-level ban on flavored products, he said he would just make his purchases in another state. If a federal ban took effect, “I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it,” he said.
Aaron Smith, 28, of Saltville, Virginia, said he smoked cigarettes in high school and unsuccessfully tried gum and patches in an effort to curb his addiction. Vaping is the only thing that’s worked to keep him away from cigarettes, he said.
If a flavor ban took effect, he said it was “90 percent likely” he would start smoking again, even though he doesn’t like the taste of tobacco.
Other people said they vape for reasons besides smoking cessation.
Controlling sugar intake and diabetes is the reason Daniel Huffman, a 31-year-old from Bristol, Tennessee, uses e-cigarettes. He said he has vaped since age 18 and uses candy flavors so that he avoids eating junk food.
“It’s going to hurt me,” Huffman said about a flavor ban. He added that he does not use e-liquids that contain nicotine and “never have and never will” smoke cigarettes.
He plans to make his own vape juice if retailers are banned from selling flavored products, but if he’s also prohibited from making it himself, he fears his diabetes will worsen.
A teen epidemic
Health officials say the appeal of non-tobacco flavors — with fruity and sweet-sounding names like “Apple Bomb” and “Strawberry Custard” — contributes to an epidemic of teenage vaping and nicotine addiction. Nationally, more than one in four students in the 12th grade, one in five in the 10th grade and one in 11 in the eighth grade reported vaping in the past 30 days, according to data from a government-supported survey published earlier this month in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“They say it’s all these kids doing it, but I don’t see it,” said Jason Grizzel, owner of Parkway Vapor.
Indeed, adults make up the majority of those who vape — about 10.8 million U.S. adults use e-cigarettes, according to survey data released last year using 2016 data from the CDC.
But millions of young people still use the products. The 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey — supported by the FDA and CDC — estimated 3.6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes.
Store owners like Grizzel, who see themselves as offering a product to help adult smokers quit a harmful addiction to cigarettes, argue that a flavor ban will drive more people to purchase dangerous black market products and that some will return to traditional cigarettes.
“I’m not saying that [vaping] is good for you,” said Grizzel, standing behind the counter at his store on a recent afternoon. “I don’t recommend you do it if you’re not a smoker.”
Vape shop employees said they think it’s a misconception that flavored products only appeal to kids — “the flavors are crucial to adults, too,” said Brittany Pruett, the manager at Rocky Top Vapor in Bristol, Tennessee.
Adult smokers trying to quit tobacco want to be “as far away from a cigarette as they can get,” said Pruett, who estimates 95% of the adults who want to switch to vaping prefer to buy non-tobacco flavored e-liquids.
Local vape shop employees also repeatedly said that they check customer IDs before purchases — the minimum age to purchase e-cigarette products is 18 in Tennessee and 21 in Virginia, which raised the age from 18 in July.
But business owners admit more can be done to keep the products away from young people.
“There’s plenty of ways to address the teen epidemic short of banning flavors,” said Dave Nelson, owner of Rocky Top Vapor.
He attended a conference of the Vapor Technology Association earlier this month in Washington, D.C., where he said members of the trade group met with legislators about the potential ban and questions over regulations.
Marketing standards and raising the minimum purchase age are examples of changes that Nelson said he would support.
If a ban takes effect, he fears it would wipe out competitors to e-cigarette giant Juul and put retail vape shops out of business. The Vapor Technology Association claims a ban could affect 14,000 small businesses and thousands of jobs.
For its part, Juul, which has faced intense criticism from people who claim the company markets its products to young people, announced Wednesday that it is suspending all of its advertising in the U.S. and will refrain from lobbying the Trump administration as regulators move forward with crafting restrictions on flavored products. The company’s leadership also said a “broad review” is underway of Juul’s “practices and policies to ensure alignment with its aim of responsible leadership within the industry.”
Others are not holding back on their criticism of Trump and how they think the policies could play out.
“This man is supposed to be giving us jobs and making the work market better, and this is the exact opposite of that because small businesses everywhere are going to suffer because of it,” said Harbuck, assistant manager at Vapor 42.
‘The tip of the iceberg?’
Concerns of broader health issues developing from vaping and questions over regulations tie into the tensions that exist between members of the vaping industry who believe their products help smokers live healthier, more comfortable lives and doctors who say there’s a lot of unknowns when it comes to vapor products.
Nelson, with Rocky Top Vapor, said a flavor ban could result in a “public health disaster” if a black market for illicit products takes off and smokers return to combustible cigarettes. He — and employees in other stores — cite a figure from England’s public health agency, which found that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking.
About 480,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are linked to cigarette smoking, according to numbers used by the CDC and also cited by Nelson.
“I know all the rest of the vape shop owners agree that we’re not OK with that,” Nelson said. “We’re going to try to save as many lives as we can.”
But physicians like May, in Sullivan County, say they’re recommending that people refrain from vaping in light of recent illnesses and ongoing research into the exact causes. He said he needs to see more scientific data before he recommends vaping as a safer alternative to smoking.
“We don’t like to do guesses when it comes to people’s lives. We’re erring on the side of safety until the science comes in and tells us what’s really going on,” May said.
Given that limited information about the potential long-term health effects of vaping, May said the respiratory issues making headlines could be “the tip of the iceberg as far as looking at vaping-related lung illness” and researchers may eventually find a spectrum of effects from e-cigarettes.
“The question I ask is, ‘What are we really going to see in the long term if this is what we’re seeing in the short term?’” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.