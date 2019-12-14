KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Around 30 local and state leaders volunteered Friday to pack bags for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on the annual Legislative Day of Service.
Volunteers included representatives from the offices of Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, as well as some local officials.
Dave Worland, executive director for Lee’s Office of Faith Based and Community Initiatives, said he sees the importance of Second Harvest’s mission.
“The organization is important,” he said. “What makes this really valuable are … the volunteers that are coming in and taking this [food], which other people have generously given, to put it into a place where it can be distributed out to families that have the greatest need.”
There are nearly 64,000 food-insecure people in the food bank’s service area of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, according to Cecile Wimberley, Second Harvest’s advocacy manager. The term “food insecurity” is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods,” according to Feeding America’s website.
“When we have elected officials come out to the food bank, it helps us advocate for different issues in our region,” Wimberley said. “It helps us educate them, which in turn allows them to create better and more beneficial laws that can help clients in our eight-county service region.”
A news release from the food bank states there is a need for expansion of the federal Childhood Nutrition Reauthorization Act and additional funding for the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The federal act covers the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Summer Food Service and Special Supplemental Nutrition for Women, Infants and Children programs.
Food bank officials also hope that food waste initiatives introduced during the General Assembly’s last session will gain traction so food that is determined unsellable by restaurants and grocery stores, but can still be eaten, is sent to food banks instead of landfills, according to the release.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said she participates in the volunteer event every year because it’s good for elected officials to hear firsthand about the level of food insecurity in the region.
“Obviously, we’d like to see people get out of that in addition to having programs that people don’t have to rely on it [food from food banks] so employment is a big thing and helping people with other issues so they can work, like child care and education,” Brock said. “Second Harvest is really a bellwether for us about what’s going on in our community for people in need.”
Lana Moore, field representative with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s office, said her participation is due to the “soft spot” she has for what Second Harvest does because she used to work for a nonprofit and saw how many people struggled with hunger.
“It’s amazing to me in this day and age that we have that many folks out there that just don’t have enough food to eat, don’t really have any food to eat,” she said.
Attendance at this year’s day of service was down compared to past years, and local state legislators, including Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol; Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville; Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport and Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, didn’t participate.
