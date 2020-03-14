Local libraries in the Mountain Empire are making adjustments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bristol Public Library and its Avoca branch will be canceling all programs, events, and meetings effective Monday, March 16 through Tuesday March 31, according to Library Director Tonia Kestner. All meeting rooms will be closed for use, and the libary will enforce social distancing with public computers.

"We thank you for your cooperation during this time," Kestner said on Facebook. "As of now, we will remain open during our regular hours but will keep you informed of any changes."

The Washington County Public Library in Virginia ill close all library locations to the public beginning Monday, March 16, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to posts on its social media accounts. The latest updates from the library will be posted at www.wcpl.net.

