With 3-6 inches of rain forecast for parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this week, local officials are concerned about the possibility of renewed flooding.
This week’s wet weather follows days of record-breaking rainfall last week that resulted in the Clinch, Powell and North Fork Holston rivers flooding before waters receded Friday and Saturday. In the hardest-hit areas, some local residents had to be rescued, others were evacuated, and a Bluff City woman died after she crashed into a rain-swollen creek.
Through Thursday, the Tri-Cities will likely see closer to 3 inches while higher elevations in Southwest Virginia might have 4-5 inches, said Tim Doyle, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Morristown, Tennessee.
As rainfall started across parts of the region Monday, emergency management officials said they were monitoring conditions for potential flood activity.
“We’re extremely concerned considering the ground saturation from the water we already received,” said Theresa Kingsley, emergency management coordinator for Washington County, Virginia.
There was flooding in Washington County last week along a number of waterways, including the North Fork Holston.
Kingsley said she had seen projections of 2-4 inches of rain for Washington County this week, and if they receive the higher end of that range, flooding may be more likely.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated through Thursday, with thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday, according to NWS.
Russell County is still cleaning up from last week’s floods, said Jess Powers, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Almost the entire county was affected last week with almost 100 roads closed — as of Monday afternoon, he said 30 roads remained closed.
“We are currently working a disaster, and we’ve got another potential one coming,” Powers said.
Bristol, Virginia didn’t experience the severe flooding that inundated other parts of the region last week. Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, who also serves as the city’s emergency management coordinator, said Monday that Bristol, Virginia officials will keep an eye on conditions and act accordingly.
“Typically, when we receive heavy rains, we will send crews out to drive around the various neighborhoods within the City to monitor any rising waters. If we identify any flooded roads, we will communicate that information to our Public Works Department so they can place barricades while the road is flooded,” Armstrong wrote in an email.
He said Sugar Hollow Park, which flooded last week, is one area that tends to flood if the city gets a large amount of rain in a short time span, and it will be monitored.
Across the border, Tennessee Valley Authority officials continue to hold water at South Holston Lake — along with Watauga Lake — to limit flooding further downstream.
“As we store more water to help alleviate downstream flooding, we’ll expect those lakes up there to continue rising,” James Everett, senior manager of the TVA River Forecast Center in Knoxville, said Monday.
On Monday afternoon, South Holston Lake had an elevation just over 1,718 feet, and TVA predicted it would rise to about 1,722 by Wednesday. That figure is below South Holston’s “full pool” level of 1,729 feet.
Meanwhile, officials have been releasing water from Boone Dam, where last week’s water levels reached about 1,360 feet, exceeding the 1,350-1,355-foot range officials have maintained while repairs have been underway at the dam in recent years. Everett said he doesn’t expect levels will get that high again this week.
