BRISTOL, Va. — Lydia Sinemus, corporate director of human resources and environmental health and safety for Strongwell, was recently appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the newly created Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.

The 11-member authority was established as a part of a state bill, passed during the 2019 General Assembly. It is tasked with supporting development of pump storage hydropower in Southwest Virginia; encouraging development of renewable energy generation facilities on brownfield sites; promoting energy sector workforce development; and assisting development of a Southwest Virginia Energy Park, among other things.

