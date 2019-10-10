BRISTOL, Va. — Lydia Sinemus, corporate director of human resources and environmental health and safety for Strongwell, was recently appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the newly created Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.
The 11-member authority was established as a part of a state bill, passed during the 2019 General Assembly. It is tasked with supporting development of pump storage hydropower in Southwest Virginia; encouraging development of renewable energy generation facilities on brownfield sites; promoting energy sector workforce development; and assisting development of a Southwest Virginia Energy Park, among other things.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.