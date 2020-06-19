BRISTOL, Va. — A wealthy Bristol entrepreneur has donated a building to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire.
Hyte Crowder, 78, signed the building along Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, to the organization on Dec. 31, 2019.
Crowder, who has operated a construction company, rental business and other enterprises, has no family so he decided to hand the building over to the organization.
“He has no family, and it looks like he is coming to the end of the road and is giving it away,” said Crowder’s friend, Bobby Griffin.
Crowder’s building previously served as an apartment building and has been vacant. He sought to sell the building for $350,000. But after thought and prayer, Crowder said Thursday that he’s decided to give it to the club, which serves the region’s children.
The 28,000-square-foot building is next to the Boys & Girls Club headquarters at Rebecca Street in Bristol.
Interim CEO Asia Malone said she’s thankful for Crowder’s generous donation and the organization will meet his expectations for the building. Crowder said he hopes the building is used to further assist low income children in Bristol, Abingdon and Sullivan County.
Malone said the organization will develop plans on how to use the building. Post-COVID-19, the organization has learned there is a need for day care services in Bristol. She added that she hopes the group works closely with local families and their needs.
Crowder, who has been ill, is also in the process of giving another building away. He is considering transferring a Commonwealth Avenue building to a local organization. He notes there is much need in Bristol to help low-income residents, feed children and provide opportunities.
