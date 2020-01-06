Light snow is possible for the Bristol area this morning.
As temperatures drop to an overnight low of around 31 degrees, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee could see rain, snow or a mix of the two, according to the National Weather Service.
“Overnight temperatures are expected to get kind of right around freezing,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Morristown, Tennessee, said Monday. “All you need is 1 or 2 degrees, and that’s the difference between rain and snow.”
Northeast Tennessee is expected to see mostly rain, but higher elevations in Southwest Virginia could experience colder temperatures and snowfall. Bristol is in a transition zone between these areas, Moulton said.
Any snowfall in the Bristol area will likely be a dusting on grass or cars and won’t stick around for long as temperatures warm up today into the lower 40s, he said.
“We’re hoping with how sunny it’s been, the roads should be in pretty good shape,” Moulton said.
Temperatures are expected to warm up through the week and push into the 60s by the weekend. Rain is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS.
