BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Public Library will host a series of job fairs during the month of January to recruit much needed temporary workers to assist with the 2020 U.S. Census.
The fairs will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Jan. 28–29 from 1 to 4 p.m. Salaries are $14 per hour for Bristol, Virginia and $19 per hour for Bristol, Tennessee. Workers may also receive compensation for applicable on the job expenses. Schedules are flexible but may require evening and weekend work.
The greatest need is for census takers to interview household residents and update address lists.
To be eligible for these jobs, applicants must be at least 18, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address, be able to speak, read and write in English and, if applicable, be registered with the Selective Service System. Most jobs also require a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and access to a computer with internet.
Paid training will occur between March and mid-May, and work will occur between May and July. Applicants must pass a background check and complete a training program before starting work.
For information about the upcoming job fairs, contact Bristol Virginia City Planner Sally Morgan at 276-645-3784 or Bristol Tennessee Planning Services Manager Cherith Young at 423-989-5518. Those unable to attend the job fairs may apply for 2020 Census jobs online or receive additional information at www.census.gov.
