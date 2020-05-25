Kris Sheets is the happiest she’s been in at least six weeks.
The librarian who not only knows her patrons by name, but also knows their children’s names, their dogs’ names and perhaps even their college GPA, is back home — that place at the heart of her calling.
With her desire to serve and ingenuity combined with her peers’ willingness to delve into a new way of serving the community, Sheets is back at work in the Saltville Public Library.
Sheets has worked from home during the pandemic-necessitated shutdown and even led two popular virtual book clubs that have attracted readers from Marion to Wytheville to Ohio. Still, she was restless. “I couldn’t stop worrying about my patrons,” she acknowledged this week. Many are isolated and live alone, she said. Many are elderly.
As the shutdown progressed, Sheets said she was urged to encourage library patrons to turn to digital resources.
For many, Sheets knew digital borrowing isn’t an option. Not everyone has access to the internet, she noted. She thought of patrons who ask her to set up their phones and tablets and knew that accessing digital books would be challenging at best.
Then, an idea began to form.
Sheets wondered if curbside service, being widely used for restaurants, could also work for some library services.
The librarian began her research. She wanted to know: “How do we reach people in a way they need?”
Via social media, she reached out to fellow librarians — some as far away as Australia.
Despite online doubters, Sheets believed curbside service could work. She knew a need existed. “We need pleasure more than ever,” she declared.
She checked with the Centers for Disease Control and American Library Association to learn about possible COVID-19 transmission via books. She learned the risk was minimal, and books could also be quarantined and treated.
Then, Sheets wanted to know if library curbside service would be legal under the governor’s orders. She checked with Del. Israel O’Quinn, who came back with an answer the next day. As long as social distancing and related guidelines were followed it would be legal.
Sheets drew up a proposal for her supervisor, library director Robb Farmer.
Also a lawyer, Farmer had questions. He also wanted to talk to staffers at the county’s Marion and Chilhowie branches. He wanted every branch or no branch to offer the service.
Even with his skepticism, Farmer said, “It was killing us to not be able to serve.”
Earlier this month, every branch began curbside service.
Sheets is at home. “It made me feel like I have a purpose again,” she said.
Her 20 appointments for the first Thursday were filled in short order. The day before, as she prepared individual’s requests, she was running out of room so she called a few folks and did a soft opening of curbside service. Hungry for new reading material, everyone said yes and arrived in mere minutes. “They’re so grateful,” she said. “Everybody is loving it.”
This spring, Emory & Henry College, where she worked before taking the job at the library, awarded her the Carl and Ruth Looney Humanitarian Award, which is given “to an individual who has demonstrated special service to humanity…; has made unusual personal sacrifice; has shown a long and dedicated commitment to service; has achieved a remarkable single accomplishment; has shown special creativity and innovation which benefits humanity; and/or deserves special consideration because of the urgency of other person’s needs being met by this person. This award is named for the Rev. Carl and Ruth Looney and their family who excelled at using humble means to achieve amazing service.”
In Facebook posts congratulating Sheets, community members spoke of her “Herculean effort,” her “single handedly” preparing a child for kindergarten, and called her a “huge ray of light into my darkness.” One simply wrote, “You are a hero.”
As she got back to work at the library, Sheets said, “It’s been a blessing.”
