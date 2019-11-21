BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox sent a letter to parents and local media Thursday stating that social media threats of school violence have been investigated and were not credible.

“The past few days have been filled with comments regarding potential threats in our region, and even in some of our own schools,” Cox wrote in the letter.

He told the Bristol Herald Courier the Sheriff’s Office investigated comments made by students from Sullivan East, Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high schools.

He went on to state in the letter that reported information is always taken seriously and is investigated by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

“We want to take this opportunity to inform, educate and empower you to help keep our schools safe,” Cox wrote.

He included tips about what to do if you read or hear of a threat:

» Report any concerning information immediately to a trusted adult, like a school resource officer, teacher or principal, and if it’s after school hours call 423-279-7500;

» Capture a screenshot to document the threat and show it to the person you report the threat to;

» Don’t comment on social media posts because it’s not helpful and can cause complications for investigators.

» Call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7500 to report any concerns.

