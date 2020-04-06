NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that $200 million in grants will be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for local expenses, including COVID-19 expenses, in fiscal year 2021, a press release from the governor’s office states.

Under the grant program, Sullivan County will receive $1.7 million; Bristol, Tennessee will receive $623,222; Bluff City, $66,744; and Kingsport, $1.2 million.

Funding is based on population data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000. Funds will be made available after July 1.

One-time expenses related to COVID-19 are eligible, including the purchase of supplies and equipment, cleaning and emergency food and shelter programs.

Funds may also be used for road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects. Certain disaster-related expenses are also eligible for funding.

