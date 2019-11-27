ABINGDON, Va. – A Lebanon, Va., woman, who was previously convicted of harboring a fugitive, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said Wednesday.

Desari Marie Schossig, 33, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of harboring a fugitive, according to a release from Cullen's office.

“Assisting a fugitive to evade capture is a serious federal crime and one that can result in a lengthy prison sentence,” Cullen said. “We will continue to assist the U.S. Marshals Service with these important cases and hold those responsible for harboring fugitives accountable under federal law.”

According to court documents, in October 2018 the U.S. Marshals informed Schossig that a federal arrest warrant had been issued for Brandon Whitt, who the defendant was known to have been in a relationship with. Whitt was wanted on federal drug charges.

From approximately December 2018 through early 2019, Schossig began staying overnight at a room being rented by Whitt. During this time, Schossig cooked meals for Whitt, drove him places, bought him groceries and brought him food from local restaurants, the release states.

In March 2019, while Schossig was incarcerated on state charges, she communicated with Whitt, and others, via phone and email in order to help Whitt obtain account passwords, a phone, credit or debit cards, money, and to help him re-title a vehicle, the release states.

