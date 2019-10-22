Leaders pitch Bristol, other Va. sites to Amazon execs at roundtable

ST. PAUL, Va. — A trio of Amazon executives listened attentively, took notes and acknowledged a dialogue centered on workforce training, education and broadband during a Monday afternoon economic roundtable.
Gov. Ralph Northam, members of his cabinet and the area’s legislative delegation hosted the executives along with educators, business leaders and economic developers anxious to convince the online retail giant to consider Virginia sites outside the Crystal City-Arlington area, where they will locate their second headquarters.
Last November, the state announced Seattle-based Amazon would build its HQ2 just outside Washington, D.C., and committed to hire 25,000 workers within a dozen years. In exchange, the state is providing incentives including workforce training and infrastructure improvements.
“Part of the agreement we have is this wasn’t just about Northern Virginia,” Northam said after the 90-minute session at the Oxbow Center of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “It’s about all of Virginia — for educational opportunities, job opportunities, for rural Virginia as well as urban Virginia. Part of that agreement was to come here today with representatives from Amazon. They were taking notes; I think they were very impressed to hear of the talent we have here, the test scores coming out of the high schools here in Southwest Virginia. That’s what these companies are looking for; they’re looking for talented individuals.”
The Amazon delegation included Ardine Williams, vice president of people operations; Brian Moore, senior manager of U.S. public policy; and Laurie Tyson, Southeast Lead of state and local public policy.
They also met with area officials Sunday night at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, stayed Sunday night at The Bristol Hotel and stayed Monday night in Abingdon, with additional meetings occurring Monday night and this morning.
Northam characterized this as a listening tour for Amazon to become familiar with this region and its assets. He said education is important in attracting any potential expansion.
“Our [state] unemployment rate right now is at 2.7% — the lowest it’s ever been in Virginia,” Northam said. “That means companies are competing for talent. If they see a pocket of talent like we showed them today in Southwest, these businesses will want to come to these areas of Virginia. I think this was a great opportunity.”
The governor praised the region’s educational assets, from its public schools through community colleges and UVa-Wise.
Northam also predicted Amazon would be interested in “working with all parts of Virginia.”
Amazon officials didn’t speak with the media and said little during the roundtable, but Williams did address a question about what the company was searching for.
“This is a listening tour. I’m not part of the economic development team,” Williams said. “My focus is really around understanding the workforce, and we look at the pieces that are here. That you’ve got great collaboration across city and county lines, that you’ve got pre-K all the way through college with early exposure to STEM [science technology, engineering and math] … Those are the kinds of things we look for.”
Tyson said the company is expected to hire 25,000 at its Northern Virginia facility, and they are looking to recruit talented individuals from across the state.
“Part of my responsibility now is to get out and visit the 95 counties to learn more about the state,” Tyson said. “So as we’re developing programs and [thinking] about what is working, where are those successes, where are the opportunities?”
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said this has been a good opportunity to showcase the region’s assets.
“You always take those opportunities, no matter what the company, but when you’ve got one the size of Amazon, you take that opportunity to show off the natural resources, to showcase our people, to talk about what an education system we have, the infrastructure we have in place — you can be to 60% of the United States in a day’s drive. We’re in a prime position,” O’Quinn said.
“They are going to build in Virginia so, by extension, committed to be in other parts of the state. That’s the part we’ve seen the crack in the door. Getting them down here is huge. Hopefully, they’ve realized so far that Southwest Virginia really has a lot of untapped potential,” O’Quinn said.
