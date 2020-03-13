BRISTOL, Va. — City Council members from both sides of town requested additional details Friday regarding tangible impacts of their respective tourism investments.
Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corp., and members of her staff joined Discover Bristol officials during a midday presentation to both councils. Discover Bristol, the tourism division of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, is asking each city to provide $175,000 in funding for fiscal 2020-21.
The local group is receiving $125,000 from Bristol, Virginia and $170,000 from their Tennessee counterparts during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Both cities provided $175,000 apiece between 2013 and 2017, but the Virginia side reduced funding to $100,000 in fiscal 2017-18 and $50,000 in fiscal 2018-19.
Questions centered on identifying a true return on investment and separating lodging tax revenues from people who truly visit the city and spend multiple nights versus business travelers or someone who just stops overnight while going somewhere else.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the chamber, urged officials not to “throw out the baby with the bathwater” and continue evaluating its investment in tourism.
Rhinehart presented figures showing the tourism and travel industry generated more than $2.65 million in state tax revenues and $1.63 million in local tax revenues during 2018, the latest year figures are available. It was also responsible for more than 500 jobs and $10.7 million in wages, she said.
“We know the return on investment comes to the city through lodging taxes, so how much of that do we want to reinvest back into our tourism?” Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said. “Any business, you always reinvest money back into your products that work well or new product development or marketing.”
Hartley said the city may not be able to make the full request but could set a goal of reaching that level, which could incentivize marketing efforts.
“They got a significant increase in the last fiscal year from where they had been, and they’re asking for another significant increase — from our perspective — because we have finite resources,” Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “What they did today is show what our return on investment is. … If they’re doing their jobs correctly, we’re seeing an increase in lodging tax and meals tax, which is what we’ve been seeing.”
During her remarks, McClenny urged city leaders to embrace tourism as economic development.
“In order for anyone to know what products and what tourism assets any locality has to offer — and in the case of Bristol because there are so many amazing assets — it has to be marketed,” McClenny said after the 90-minute meeting.
“People will not find it [Bristol] on their own. There is a predominance of so many cities, counties and states that you have to be in the game. You have to talk about the compelling close as to why Bristol is a destination.”
The Virginia Tourism Corp. has historically invested more than $90,000 annually in marketing city assets, including the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and the Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.