BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Speaking together but standing as far apart as possible, mayors and top health officials from the Tri-Cities region had a primary plea for the region’s residents on Wednesday: Stay home and practice social distancing.
Northeast Tennessee has few confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that’s wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the U.S. and countries around the world. But that could easily change. They spoke during a news conference at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“We are at a tipping point where ... we’ve now started to see cases emerge [in the region],” said Alan Levine, the CEO of Ballad Health. “Almost all of those cases were from people that traveled and have come back. But we’re now at high risk of community-based spread.”
“Community-based spread” means transmission of the virus between people in the same area who haven’t traveled. Gary Mayes, the director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said that there’s no hard evidence yet of that happening in Northeast Tennessee.
“But we’re watching to see what’s happening in Nashville, Williamson County, certainly other parts of the United States,” Mayes said. “It’s very disconcerting. They started out pretty much the way we look today in the Tri-Cities. And so we think the urgency ... is extremely important.”
In light of that urgency, the region’s mayors repeated the same request to their constituents: Avoid going out unless you perform essential services for the community or have some other pressing needs.
“Stay home as much as you can. Unless you absolutely need to go out, stay at home,” said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend, who was herself home and participating in the conference by video.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock also dialed into the conference.
“Make every decision in your day that provides you and your family the best protection to avoid the virus. Staying at home is best and provides that protection,” Brock said.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull attended the event but echoed a familiar message.
“Citizens, do what you can to help slow the spread,” Shull said. “Observe social distancing and practice good hygiene.”
Those pleas reflected the “extraordinary time” the region is experiencing in the midst of a global pandemic, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said. But it’s “very important that the public knows we’re still there and providing essential services.”
Venable said that Sullivan County leaders will meet later Wednesday to discuss a new strategy for meeting and communicating with the public in light of the pandemic and the social distancing precautions the entire region, country and world are implementing right now.
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues climbing steadily, the numbers remain low in Northeast Tennessee. The Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, seven in Washington County, Tennessee, seven in Greene and a new case in Hawkins County.
The group said they’ve seen a widespread responsiveness to the seriousness of the virus and the social distancing guidelines. But not everyone has gotten the message yet.
“We are still hearing reports of people who are not following social distancing recommendations,” said Christen Minnick, the director of the Washington County Tennessee Health Department. “For those groups of people, our task is to think differently and choose a different way of getting together. We’ve got technology at our fingertips [to socialize digitally],” she said.
“Is it a little bit strange sometimes? Yes. Is it sometimes hard to think about not jumping in a car and going out and hanging out with friends and seeing people? Yes. That’s a little bit different right now. But these are different times. This is a virus that we don’t know everything about yet,” Minnick said.
One of the big reasons it’s essential to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases is to prevent overwhelming local health systems, Levine explained.
“We have more than 170-plus ventilators at our disposal right now and 65 [available] ICU beds,” Levine said of Ballad Health’s capacity. “We hope, we pray, that those are not needed. But the slower this thing spreads, the better the likelihood is that we’ll be able to care not only for people who might be diagnosed with COVID-19 but all those other people who have routine emergency conditions like heart attacks, strokes and things that.”
Levine and multiple other officials at the conference voiced concerns about the enormous financial losses the virus has already caused in the community, as well as the longer-term economic fallout it could generate. But the quickest way to end those financial worries is to contain the spread of the sickness until researchers can develop an effective cure.
“We need to be very mindful of the [economic] impact the widespread closures are having,” Levine said. “There are a lot of people who are very scared and frustrated right now. That’s why the mayors are trying to push to make sure we slow the spread as much as possible. We’re racing to get to that goal so that we can all get back to normalcy.”
In the meantime, Feierabend said, people should help each other during the crisis as much as they can.
“When we’re anxious and fearful, remember Mr. Rogers’ [PBS TV personality Fred Rogers] advice: ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
