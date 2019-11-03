More Information

The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office’s VAPIT is available to answer questions and offers training sessions for groups on how to spot signs of elder and vulnerable adult abuse and ways to prevent it. Call 423-279-3278 to set up a training time.

Making a Report

Reports can be made by calling Tennessee’s Adult Protective Services hotline at 1-888-277-8366 or by visiting reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov. Under the law, people can report anonymously, but if they are a witness to a crime or criminal activity they could be called as a witness.