BRISTOL — Book another chapter written in the growing epic titled Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Sunday marked the completion of the 19th installment of the festival. Dizzying carousels of humanity in artistic forms of culture as distilled into music dominated downtown Bristol from late Friday afternoon through early Sunday evening.
What a bash!
But first, the phone rang. Jim Lauderdale, calling.
“Where are we doing today’s interview?” said Lauderdale Sunday morning. “The Paramount? See you there at 1:30.”
Moments before Lauderdale arrived backstage, Dillon Carmichael sat on a couch, cooling from the day’s heat. Young bluegrass traditionalists High Fidelity cranked it on stage at the Paramount as Carmichael rested before a country turn on the 6th Street stage.
“I had a dream about Willie Nelson last night,” said Carmichael, in his Jamey Johnson-like slow twang of a voice. “Had a ball cap on, blue jeans, T-shirt. I was like, ‘Willie Nelson, I’m Dillon Carmichael. Big fan.’ We played cards. I was like, ‘Willie, I do an impression of you.’ He said, ‘Get your guitar.’ He lit one up and said, ‘I’ll smoke to that!’”
Moments later, Lauderdale walked through the backstage doors at the Paramount. Two hours later, he smoked country soul on the State Street stage.
“When I come to Bristol and walk around these streets,” Lauderdale said, “I get this kind of goosebump feeling.”
Goosebumps navigated rivulets of sweat throughout the weekend. Dynamo Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives lassoed Friday night for a Tele-twanging dose of country authenticity. Wynonna supercharged Saturday night’s lights with equal parts soul and sock-it-to-’em. Ray Wylie Hubbard spun a Texas tornado on Sunday.
Bluegrass to rock, soul to country, rhythm and blues and that which they call Americana, too, brought Bristol to its feet. Folks clamored and danced, hooted, hollered, and romanced to the music in the moment.
Music snuck around corners of buildings, slinked along back alleyways, and clung as if to the wind in search of ears to listen. That’s the way it was on Sunday as Ray Wylie Hubbard shucked and jived with “Snake Farm.”
Hubbard sang on the Piedmont stage. His voice carried around the corner to Cumberland, hugged the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and boogied along Moore Street. Passersby walked a little faster, stepped a little lighter, and made haste to Piedmont to see the scraggly bearded troubadour.
“I’ve been listening to him for years,” said Edd Hill, a board member of The Birthplace of Country Music.
Hubbard alluded to the Bible and the devil, Mary Magdalene and Dante’s “Inferno.” He referenced Aretha Franklin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, recalled bloody bucket honky-tonks in Texas and all but the rose of San Antone.
He dove into Son House’s “John the Revelator,” knee deep into the sanctified. Guitar, burning. Black hat on his head, hair to his shoulders, Hubbard looked the part of a wizened Texan sage whose songs tell stories of the wild and the wondrous.
Talking blues the talk of his day, Hubbard looked to his album, “The Grifter’s Hymnal,” for “Mother Blues.” The song references a night club in Dallas.
“It’s where Lightning Hopkins played, and Freddy King even paid some dues,” Hubbard sang. “It was not a place for law-abiding citizens.”
Long hairs to no hairs nodded their head in time as Hubbard laid ’em out. His longtime friend and occasional cohort in music, Bob Livingston, meandered backstage while Hubbard grooved onward.
“I think I’m going to do ‘Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother’ with Ray,” Livingston said. “Ray’s been that swamp, rock, country thing for years. He’s all about grit and groove.”
Moments passed. Hubbard referenced the song, Livingston, and Jerry Jeff Walker. Up the stairs and to the stage bounded Livingston. Yet another volume about rogues and rakish sorts, Walker’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother,” articulated well the days and times when hippies met rednecks in barroom brawls.
“Where should we go?” Hubbard said. “Bristol, Tennessee! We had us a time.”
Across town on the State Street stage, Folk Soul Revival punctuated the 19th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion with a pair of rock classics. Twang laced through Little Feat’s “Willin’” then jangly guitars drove Tom Petty’s “American Girl” home.
And as far as the eye could see, the streets of Bristol rippled with people. They came from Japan and France, England, Germany, and Australia. Why, some folks trekked in from Hickory Tree and Chinquapin, Kingsport and Johnson City, too.
All now belong to history. To the birthplace they came, saw, heard, loved, and no doubt will remember the time that was Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, circa 2019.
“It’s like going to church,” Edd Hill said. “It’s like coming home.”
