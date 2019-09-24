ABINGDON, Va. — The last two members of a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine and other drugs from Georgia to Southwest Virginia have been convicted.

Roy Lee Dykes, 51, of Watkinsville, Georgia, formerly of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of meth, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone, according to a news release from U.S Attorney Thomas Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Dykes was also convicted of 17 counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on a number of specific dates. 

Leila Varetta “Rita” Hector-Dykes, 57, of Watkinsville, Georgia, was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of meth, cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone, the release states. Hector-Dykes was also convicted of one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the statement. 

Dykes and Hector-Dykes each face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the organization operated primarily in Lee and Wise counties from November 2016 to March 2018. Arrests in 2018 resulted in the seizure of about 11 ounces of meth, authorities said.

