ABINGDON, Va. — Before the sun peeks over the hillsides on Grandview Farm, Jennifer Kling and her 85-year-old mother, Barbara Kling, pull on mud boots and dress in extra layers for an early morning jaunt to the barn.
It’s lambing season for the Kling family, of Abingdon, who have shepherded a variety of breeds for more than three decades.
Their early morning visits will be followed by at least three more trips to the lambing barn throughout the day to check on the births of a new crop of lambs this spring.
During lambing season, it’s important to check the ewes nearly round the clock, said Jennifer.
“That usually mean rising early and getting to bed late.”
Barbara confessed she has slept in the barn to keep a watchful eye on the sheep during lambing — something she gave up years ago.
A flip of a light switch in the barn sheds light on new morning arrivals in the lambing barn. If all is well, the mother and daughter usually retreat back to the house to warm up with a cup of coffee and an overdue breakfast.
“It never gets old,” said the daughter. “You do this kind of work because you really like it. It’s something you connect with.
“Some people go on cruises, and other people enjoy being outside with their animals. That’s where I’m at.
“There are a lot of life lessons learned from raising sheep. The Bible compares people to sheep. We often stray like sheep.
“Sometimes, I stop what I’m doing and just watch the young lambs at play. It’s kind of like a therapy. It’s my way of dealing with all the sadness in this world.”
Raising sheep is practically a way of life for Jennifer, who had just graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in occupational therapy when her parents began caring for four bred ewes while living in Northern Virginia in the late 1990s.
“Sheep are good animals for women to raise. They are easy to handle since most of them weigh just over 100 pounds.”
The family’s three breeds of sheep — Cotswold, Icelandic and Texel — are raised for meat and wool.
The Cotswold is known for its long-fiber, high-luster wool and sweet, inquisitive disposition; the Icelandic is one of the most beautiful and photogenic sheep, with its colorful fleece and clean-dished face; and the Texel, originally from the Netherlands, is a heavily muscled sheep that produces lean meat.
“The Cotswold rams have curly bangs, which produces wool good for spinning,” explained Barbara. “The Icelandic sheep have dual coats. The inner coat is soft, and the outer coat is coarse and water-repellent.”
You never stop learning about sheep farming, said Jennifer, who helps to manage the farm even while working as an occupational therapist with Ballad Health. As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Jennifer has been home every day this month, helping her mother during lambing season.
Many of the daily tasks require her strength, such as pulling lambs when delivery is stalled.
“It’s always exciting to see a new little lamb. They’re up and walking in five minutes. It’s such a miracle. You have to marvel at the Creator we have.”
With 43 bred ewes this spring, the family already has welcomed numerous lambs to the Abingdon farm, with more to come for at least another month.
The ewes are not bred at the same time, allowing births to be staggered to make it easier to care for the herd.
“This spring, one ewe has given birth to triplets. We usually get a lot of twin births, but triplets are less common,” she said.
“The mother doesn’t have enough milk for all three lambs, so I am supplementing with bottle milk for one of her lambs.”
After a ewe gives birth, she and her newborn are separated from the herd and put in small lambing jugs — or pens — to contain them, giving the mother and her baby time to bond.
Once the mother and baby are turned outside a few days later, the ewe and lamb can easily identify each other by scents.
“Just like other animals, not all ewes are good mothers,” said Jennifer. When ewes reject their lambs, the babies are sometimes accepted by another ewe, but most of the time, they must be bottle-fed — one of the jobs for Barbara, who, even at her age, is very active on the farm caring for the sheep and guard dogs.
The sheep producers say it’s been a challenging season on the farm.
“The mud caused by spring rains has made it difficult to move the sheep from one location to another,” Jennifer said.
“We’ve got more lambs that, for one reason or another, will have to be bottle-fed this spring. That means feeding each of them three times a day.”
At least 40% of their herd is used for meat sales each year.
Easter is a prime time for selling their lamb meat at the Abingdon Farmers Market, but now that COVID-19 has temporarily closed the market, she will have to make arrangements for individual pickup or delivery sales.
Keeping the sheep safe from predators is another challenge.
After moving to Abingdon in 1992, Barbara and John Kling continued to raise sheep, expanding from four ewes to more than 80 breeding ewes. But the prevalence of predators such as bears and coyotes has forced them to reduce the number of sheep on the farm during the past five years.
“When we first moved down here, we did not have issues with predators and could let our sheep into any of the paddocks without fear that they would be attacked, but that has become more and more of a problem and has made us change what we do,” said Barbara. “We have guard dogs that live with the sheep, we keep the sheep in a smaller paddock during the day, and we have to close the sheep into a barn at night. These measures have helped but not eliminated the problems altogether.”
Despite the challenges, raising sheep can still be a profitable venture.
The family, which shepherds 120 sheep, spends many weekends preparing for the Abingdon Farmers Market, where they sell a variety of cuts of lamb, processed in a USDA-inspected plant, and colorful yarns made from the wool of their sheep.
“Favorite cuts are chops, legs, stew meat, shanks, racks and ground, which also is made into sausage. A leg of lamb seems to be a customer favorite,” said Jennifer.
The highest quality of meat is produced by lambs that are 18 months or younger.
“But a lot of customers like the flavors of mutton, the meat from adult sheep.”
In their spare time, Barbara and John use some of the wool for a process called needle felting that uses a needle to push the top layer of wool into deeper layers to make small sheep figurines and other designs. They make and sell “For the Birds,” a round crocheted ball containing wool that is hung in trees for birds to use for nest-building. They make wool dryer balls that shorten drying time, soften fabric and reduce static.
The wool also is used to make yarn and roving, a long narrow bundle of fiber used to spin woolen yarn. Their crafts can be found at the Abingdon Farmers Market and at the Emory & Henry Arts & Crafts Fair in November.
To learn more about lamb meat pickup orders, contact Grandview Farm at grvwfarm@centurylink.net or call 276-628-6713. The farm also carries elephant garlic, butternut squash, White's Mill white and yellow grits, and white and yellow plain and self-rising cornmeal.
