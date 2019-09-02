BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two-year-old Norah Layman, wearing a pink hat and pink-rimmed sunglasses, smiled as her mother, Lorie Layman, adjusted her life vest before Norah got to take her first ride on a paddle boat on Labor Day.
Lorie Layman and Norah were among the many people who went to Steele Creek Park on Monday to celebrate Labor Day by picnicking, hiking, boating, fishing, playing and relaxing.
“To me, Labor Day is time off to spend with family,” Lorie Layman said.
Justin Taylor, 15, a student in ninth grade at Central High School, said he was glad to get out and enjoy the day and the park.
“This is my favorite place to be; it’s so calm and peaceful,” Taylor said.
For the Laymans, Taylor and millions of others around the country, Labor Day provides a much-needed pause from work or school.
Labor Day celebrations have a long history in the U.S., and the holiday marks not just economic contributions made by U.S. workers but social change enacted by worker and labor movements, including the end of legal child labor in the U.S., the eight-hour work day, shorter work weeks and Labor Day itself.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the first unofficial Labor Day was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, when New York City’s Central Labor Union organized a one-day strike for union workers to attend a parade and picnic. An estimated 10,000 to 20,000 attended the parade, and roughly 25,000 workers and their families picnicked at the now-nonexistent Wendel's Elm Park in Manhattan.
In the following decade, more than half the existing states adopted Labor Day as a holiday, but Labor Day did not become a federal holiday until June 28, 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law in the midst of the Pullman Strike. Within a week, however, Cleveland dispatched federal troops to help crush the strike, which resulted in the deaths and wounding of numerous striking railroad workers, before the strike ended on July 20, 1894.
Today, while unions are no longer at the forefront of the holiday, Labor Day is still a time for picnics, vacations and family bonding.
But while many workers get a day off, some still have to work on Labor Day. Brandon McCracken, a student at Northeast State Community College who was running the park’s paddle boats on Monday, said he didn’t mind being one of the few city employees working that day.
“It’s not too bad, just kind of hot,” McCracken said.
For those off, even while having fun, many kept friends and family members along the Southeast Coast who will likely be affected by Hurricane Dorian in their thoughts and prayers.
Sisters Cora French and Shirley Hill, who were out picnicking near Steele Creek with their families, said they had friends in Pensacola, Fort Pierce, Saint Petersburg and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as cousins in North Carolina that would all likely have to evacuate to escape Dorian.
“We have family all along the coast that we are praying will be safe,” French said.
Taylor said he has family in Florida that will probably have to stay in Bristol for a while to avoid the hurricane, something they’ve had to do before.
