KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The employment lawyers at Hunter, Smith & Davis will host their annual labor and employment law seminar Dec. 5 at MeadowView Conference Center in Kingsport.

The seminar titled “Make Sure Your Employment Law Vision is ‘2020’ Before the New Year Appears” is open to local employers of all sizes who want to learn more about recent developments and the changing aspects of employment law.

Registration is $40, and breakfast and lunch are included. Discounts are offered for companies sending more than one employee.

For more information, contact attorney Steve Darden at 423-283-6303 or sdarden@hsdlaw.com. For a full list of topics and to register, visit www.hsdlaw.com/seminars/annual-labor-employment-law-seminar-2019.

