DUFFIELD, Va. — A mining company is laying off 40 employees at its facility in Duffield, Virginia.
Komatsu made the announcement Thursday. The employees impacted were informed this week of the cuts. Komatsu said its representatives are working closely with employees to support them during the process.
“Letting valued employees go is never an easy decision to make,” said Peter Salditt, the president of underground mining. “We are doing everything we can to help our employees manage this difficult news.”
Komatsu said that although it has been necessary to take steps to reduce costs in areas of the business directly tied to the changing coal markets, Komatsu continues to focus on growth and new product development for the long term.
Komatsu said it is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.