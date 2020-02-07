BRISTOL, Va. -- The Overmountain District annual Klondike Derby set for Saturday at Sugar Hollow Park has been postponed until Feb. 29.
The derby, which has been held in downtown Bristol in the past, was moved this year to Sugar Hollow Park. But a portion of the city park is under water today after several days of heavy rain.
The derby will be held at Sugar Hollow Park on Saturday, Feb. 29.
