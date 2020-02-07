Flooding on Friday at Sugar Hollow Park

Several days of rain led to flooding Friday at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.

 submitted by Ronald Cameron

BRISTOL, Va.  -- The Overmountain District annual Klondike Derby set for Saturday at Sugar Hollow Park has been postponed until Feb. 29.

The derby, which has been held in downtown Bristol in the past, was moved this year to Sugar Hollow Park. But a portion of the city park is under water today after several days of heavy rain.

The derby will be held at Sugar Hollow Park on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments