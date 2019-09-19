BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Viral social media animal advocate Hannah Shaw, known as “Kitten Lady,” will lead workshops at Northeast State Community College on Saturday during Kitty Conference 2019.

The workshops will be held in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the college’s Blountville campus from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vendors, food trucks and animal rescue organizations will be on site. A “kitten shower” will be held to collect supplies for local orphaned and neonatal kittens.

The first workshop, “Saving Kittens’ Lives” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Community Cats 101” will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A ticket for premier seating at both workshops is $45 plus a fee. A general admission ticket to one workshop is $20 plus a fee. General admission to both workshops is $30 plus a fee. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.kittyconference.org.

