ABINGDON, Va. — A Kingsport woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a federal drug conspiracy related to the distribution of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine between 2017 and 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen.
Kayla Quesenberry, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28. She faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, from approximately October 2017 to September 2019 Quesenberry was a member of a drug distribution conspiracy that operated in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, a press release states. As part of the conspiracy, Quesenberry obtained and transported multiple kilograms of meth and provided to people for redistribution throughout Southwest Virginia, the release states.
