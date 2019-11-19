Tonya Gray

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- A Kingsport woman has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to the drug overdose death of a Bristol woman, police announced this afternoon.

Tonya Gray, 38, was indicted Nov. 6 by a Sullivan County grand jury on charges of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of the sale of heroin, one count of the delivery of heroin, one count of the sale of fentanyl and one count of delivery of fentanyl. She was arrested Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, which held a news conference today in Blountville.

In July, TBI special agents, detectives with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and investigators with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, working jointly as part of the Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force, began investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the woman, whose name was not released. During the course of the investigation, authorities learned that the victim purchased heroin laced with fentanyl shortly before she overdosed from Gray, according to a TBI news release.

An indictment names the victim as Lyndsey Keesee, 28, of Bristol.

Gray is being held on $100,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.

