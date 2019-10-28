KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing earlier this month.
A family member reported Lee Troupe missing Oct. 4, according to a news release. He has not been seen since leaving his Kingsport home around 8 a.m. Oct. 2, the release states. Foul play is not suspected, but authorities are seeking the public’s assistance because of Troupe’s age and the amount of time that has passed since he was reported missing.
Troupe is described as a black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a citizen feedback form on the city website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.