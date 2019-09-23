KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man was shot and killed Saturday on state Route 36 in the Midway community of Sullivan County, according to a news release from the county Sheriff's Office.
Just before 9:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man had entered Mulligan’s Gaming on Fort Henry Drive and said he had been shot, according to the Sheriff's Office. Rusty Cordle, 29, of Kingsport, was taken to a local hospital from the scene by Sullivan County EMS and later died from his injuries.
Sheriff's Office investigators spoke to a man who said he was approached by Cordle. He had been driving in front of Cordle on state Route 36 before pulling into the parking lot of the business. After he parked, Cordle approached his vehicle in a "threatening manner" placing the man in fear for his safety so he fired his gun at Cordle, striking him, according to the release.
The Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office was contacted regarding the incident and the circumstances surrounding it. Sheriff's Office detectives are still investigating the incident and the case will be presented to a Sullivan County grand jury after the investigation is complete.
