KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Authorities have charged a man with the murder of his wife after she was found dead in a Kingsport home on Sunday.
Tobias W. Carr, 35, of Kingsport, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
A landlord called the department on Sunday morning and requested that officers check on the welfare of a resident in a mobile home on Barnett Drive, according to the release. The landlord asked for the check-in on the resident, identified as Jennifer D. Carr, 39, "due to concerns over alleged marital issues between her and her husband," Tobias Carr, the release stated.
Police said that when officers arrived, family members outside the home also gave cause for concern about Jennifer Carr and police ordered Tobias Carr outside of the residence so that they could perform a protective sweep inside the home.
Inside, police found Jennifer Carr, “deceased from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds,” the release stated.
Upon further investigation, authorities said they identified Tobias Carr as a suspect and obtained a warrant charging him with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
Carr is currently being held at the Kingsport City Jail. Authorities have not released any additional information about the case, which it described as “an active homicide investigation.”
