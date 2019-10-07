KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- A Kingsport man was arrested Monday in connection with a woman who was found unresponsive in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport Sunday.

Nathaniel White-Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of the discovery of the woman, who suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, the release states. No other information about the woman, including her identity, was released Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.

