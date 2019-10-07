KINGSPORT, Tenn. -- A Kingsport man was arrested Monday in connection with a woman who was found unresponsive in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport Sunday.
Nathaniel White-Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Police received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of the discovery of the woman, who suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, the release states. No other information about the woman, including her identity, was released Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.