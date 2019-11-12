BRISTOL, Va. — A Kingsport, Tennessee, man died Monday following a hit-and-run last week in Bristol, Virginia, and a “person of interest,” has been identified, police said.
Jason Kirk Moore, 46, formerly of Bristol, Tennessee, died early Monday at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department. His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy, and Crawford said he expects to receive the preliminary report today as he continues to investigate.
On Nov. 5, police were called to Meadow Drive near its intersection with Overhill Road near Lee Highway, where Moore was struck by a vehicle as he walked along the road, Crawford said. He was originally transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center and then to Charlottesville.
During the investigation, which has consisted of interviews, viewing security camera footage and returning to the scene, Crawford said police officers have identified the driver and talked to him.
“We have a person of interest,” said Crawford, declining to identify the individual, who left the scene before police arrived.
Last week, Crawford said it appeared the collision was intentional, but he had not yet determined a motive. He added that the two people knew each other. He did not say why Moore was walking on Meadow Drive.
A GoFundMe account was set up last week to raise funds for travel and medical expenses for the family. Upon his death, the account’s creator, Shannon Carrier, said Moore’s daughter said “that in his way he was always trying to be a hero and fight other people’s battles for them. If he can save just one life out of this tragedy then she feels Jason’s legacy would carry on.”
Carrier said Moore’s daughter has chosen for Moore to be an organ donor.
“Thank you again for everything you have done the out pouring of support that we have received has been amazing,” Carrier wrote.
As the investigation continues, Crawford said he will confer with the Bristol Virginia commonwealth’s attorney.
