A Kingsport boy is safe after his mother was fatally wounded on Sunday and his father was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.
At 2:45 p.m., Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of Fordtown Road in Colonial Heights. A neighbor looked out her window and saw what appeared to be a person — later identified as Melissa Mingle, 37 —lying in the yard.
Another set of neighbors checked on Mingle, who was on the ground next to her house and appeared to have a head injury, a deputy wrote in the report. She was unconscious but appeared to be breathing, he added.
Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department and Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the call. When the firefighters arrived, one of them discovered that the house was also on fire.
Another woman arrived and informed authorities that Mingle had a son who was not at the home. An officer went to Mingle’s mother’s home and was advised that she did not have the child. The mother identified the father as Nathaniel White-Young, 30.
“We were in talks with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to activate an Amber Alert, and then we were told the child’s location,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt, who added that the child is safe.
Mingle was transported to a local hospital, where she died Monday afternoon, Seabolt said.
Investigators initially obtained a warrant charging White-Young with attempted murder and aggravated arson. He was arrested in Hamblen County on Monday and now faces a murder charge, Seabolt said.
White-Young was previously charged with aggravated domestic assault on Oct. 28, 2018, according to a TBI background report. He pleaded guilty Jan. 8 and was given 11 months and 29 days of probation.
In addition, White-Young was ordered to take anger management classes and have no contact with the victim, identified in the report as Mingle.
Authorities have declined to comment on the motive in the latest assault and noted they are in contact with the Sullivan County District Attorney General’s Office. An autopsy will be conducted, Seabolt said.
White-Young is being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.