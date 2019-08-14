KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport man was arrested Monday on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and outstanding warrants, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency’s vice and narcotics unit conducted a search at the home of Warren McDaniel Hilton, 28, on July 12, where they found over two ounces of meth, digital scales, used syringes and ammunition for a .40-caliber handgun, a Sheriff’s Office release states.
Hilton was not at home at the time of the search, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Officers conducted surveillance near Hilton’s home on Monday until he was located, arrested and taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said Hilton was in possession of meth, used syringes and a spoon at the time of his arrest, the release states.
Hilton remains incarcerated on $25,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.